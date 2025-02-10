Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagrajm, Uttar Pradesh, rumours have emerged that Prayagraj Junction railway station has been closed due to a passenger rush. Several people were left confused when it was announced that operations at Prayagraj Sangam railway station will remain shut till February 14. Issuing a clarification, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prayagraj Junction railway station is functioning properly. "Don’t believe in rumours of junction closed," his post on X (formerly Twitter) read. In another post, Vaishnaw said that all Mahakumbh Mela railway stations are operating smoothly. It is also reported that Prayagraj junction, Prayagraj Chivki, Fafamau, Naini, Subedarganj, Jhusi, Prayag and Prayagraj Rambagh are operational for commuters as usual. Maha Kumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Mahakumbh Visit in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Mahakumbh Mela Railway Stations Are Operating Smoothly

Prayagraj junction functioning properly. Don’t believe in rumours of junction closed. pic.twitter.com/oydoQ16rHC — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 10, 2025

Operations at Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station To Remain Shut Till February 14

All other 8 railway stations - Prayagraj junction, Prayagraj Chivki, Fafamau, Naini, Subedarganj, Jhusi, Prayag and Prayagraj Rambagh will remain operational for commuters as earlier. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 10, 2025

