Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Indo-Sino Face-Off in Galwan Valley, Says 'I Bow to Exemplary Courage & Supreme Sacrifice'

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 07:08 PM IST
A+
A-
President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Indo-Sino Face-Off in Galwan Valley, Says 'I Bow to Exemplary Courage & Supreme Sacrifice'
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 17: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers who were martyred during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. President Kovind said that the soldiers who laid down their lives had upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. President Kovind stated that he bowed to the “exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers.”

The Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces tweeted, “All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families.” In other tweet, he said, “As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.” India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'.

Tweets by President Ram Nath  Kovind:

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the Indian Army soldiers who attained martyrdom during the violent clashes. Giving a stern warning to China, PM Modi said that sacrifice of the soldiers would not go in vain and India would retaliate if provoked. Minister of External Affairs also had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the issue. Jaishankar called the action by the Chinese troops premeditated and planned and asked the neighbouring country to take corrective steps

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
China Galwan Valley India Indian Army Indo-Sino Face-Off Ladakh PLA President Ram Nath Kovind
You might also like
India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
News

Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Technology

Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
Technology

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement