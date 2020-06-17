President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Indo-Sino Face-Off in Galwan Valley, Says 'I Bow to Exemplary Courage & Supreme Sacrifice'

New Delhi, June 17: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers who were martyred during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. President Kovind said that the soldiers who laid down their lives had upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. President Kovind stated that he bowed to the “exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers.”

The Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces tweeted, “All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families.” In other tweet, he said, “As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.” India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'.

Tweets by President Ram Nath Kovind:

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the Indian Army soldiers who attained martyrdom during the violent clashes. Giving a stern warning to China, PM Modi said that sacrifice of the soldiers would not go in vain and India would retaliate if provoked. Minister of External Affairs also had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the issue. Jaishankar called the action by the Chinese troops premeditated and planned and asked the neighbouring country to take corrective steps

