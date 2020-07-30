New Delhi, July 30: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday vacated her bunglow that was allotted to her by the central government. According to ANI sources, the Congress leader has vacated her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate. Earlier this month, the government had asked the Congress leader to vacate the bungalow allotted to her in Lutyens'' Delhi within a month. The government added saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection.

As per the order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Gandhi was asked to vacate her official bungalow by August 1 failing which "it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules". In November 2019, the government had replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

Here's the tweet:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FtajMJ687e — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

The Directorate of Estates order stated: "Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you (Gandhi), the allotment of Type 6B House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020." It added saying that one month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules.

