Srinagar, October 2: A local policeman was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper injured on Sunday in a terror attack in J&K's Pulwama district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on its Twitter page, "Militants fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #militant attack, 01 Police personnel got #Killed & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow". Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Baskuchan Area of Shopian.

After the terrorist attack, reinforcements have been sent in. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 JeM Terrorists, Who Were Tasked to Attack Agniveer Recruitment Rally, Killed in Encounter in Baramulla.

The security forces have intensified operations against the militants in the Valley during recent days to thwart any militant plan to disrupt the various functions being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah is scheduled to arrive on a three-day visit to J&K on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).