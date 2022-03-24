Pune, March 24: A shocking case has come to light from Shivne where a 22-year-old youth was brutally murdered over a friendship with a 19-year-old girl on the night of March 16 at Dangat Patil Nagar. Police have arrested the girl Prajakta Paigude, her father Vijay Paigude (50), her mother Vandana Paigude (40), her brother Ajay (19), and his friend Sagar Rathod (21) in connection with the murder.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Pradyuman Prakash Kamble (22), a resident of Ramoshiwadi. Reportedly, the girl's family was upset over the friendship between the two. On March 16, Prajakta had called the deceased on his number and asked him to meet her at her home. However, her family members then beat him to death with sharp weapons following his visit to their house. Prajakta’s role has come out during our investigation and specifically her role in the involved in the murder conspiracy. Pune Shocker: Siblings Murder Woman Who Allegedly Had Affair With Their Father, Arrested.

As per the report, Prajakta tried to commit suicide after the incident. Earlier, the four accused were charged for the murder and case under the Atrocity act. The girl was later arrested and charged under Section 120b and has been remanded in police custody till March 24.

