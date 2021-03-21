Pune, March 21: In a bizarre incident, a government school in Pune received cattle fodder instead of a mid-day meal for students, raising concerns among parents and teachers. As soon as the incident was reported, it was brought to the notice of authorities who launched a probe into the matter. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol termed the incident as 'unfortunate' and ensured that an investigation is initiated. Mid-Day Meal to Continue Despite Schools Shut Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Announces Centre.

The report further adds that many bags filled with cattle fodder were checked by the concerned authorities. Moreover, one of the bags that had the fodder in it had ‘Nutri Rich Pashu Aahar’ (nutritious animal fodder) written on it. Mohol further clarified that although the school is run by the Maharashtra government, the municipal corporation is responsible for only distribution among students. Uttar Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Student Dies After Eating Khichdi Served at the Mid-Day Meal in School, Claims Family; School Principal Suspended.

In India, the mid-day meal scheme is a meal program announced for school students with an aim to improve the nutritional standing of school-age children across the country. According to the mid-day meal scheme, free lunches are supplied on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes in government or government-aided and several other education centres.

