In a shocking incident captured by CCTV cameras, a man was allegedly caught stealing a cylinder from a delivery man in Jarahara village under Indira Nagar Police Station in Lucknow. The theft, carried out by Khushiram, the son of Saravan from the town, occurred on June 28. Despite the evidence, the thief remains at large, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the local police. After the video of the incident surfaced, the authorities directed the Indira Nagar Police Station to take necessary action and apprehend the thief. 'Lucknow Bijli Chor' Video Goes Viral! Man Crawls on Terrace Floor to Evade Authorities While Cutting Illegal Power Cable, Gets Caught on Drone Camera.

Cylinder Theft Caught on CCTV, Police Reacts

थाना इंदिरानगर पुलिस को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) July 11, 2023

