Pune Petrol Pumps Ordered Not to Provide Fuel to All Vehicles But Only to Those Plying For Emergency Services After Coronavirus Cases Cross 100 in Maharashtra

Pune, March 24: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Pune’s District Collector on Tuesday instructed all petrol pumps of the district to stop providing fuel to the vehicles. As per Pune DC’s order, only those involved in an emergency or essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. The decision to stop the supply of petrol and diesel in the district came to stop people roaming on the road to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 3 As 65-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient From UAE Dies in Kasturba Hospital.

The Maharashtra government on Monday imposed curfew in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also urged people of the state to stay at home. The state government also sealed borders of all districts to check the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the supply of food, grains, cereals, milk and medicines will continue from one district to another. Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab: Seven People Who Came in Contact With 70-Year-Old Man Who Died in Nawanshahr Test Positive For COVID-19.

Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday, the number of positive cases of coronavirus crossed 100 in Maharashtra. With this, the total number 106 of positive cases in the state have been reported till now. Three people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, 506 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Tem people also lost their lives.