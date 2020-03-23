Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab: Seven People Who Came in Contact With 70-Year-Old Man Who Died in Nawanshahr Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus | Staff checking body temperature of air passenger (Photo Credits: IANS)

Punjab, March 23: A total of seven people who came in contact with the 70-year-old man who died recently of coronavirus in a village in Nawanshahr was tested positive. The deceased lived in a joint family of 17 members. According to a PTI report, among the people who got infected, four were from his family, while two were the ones who travelled with the septuagenarian and one was a villager who came in contact with the deceased.

TheNawanshahr resident who died had a travel history to Germany and Italy. The total number of confirmed cases in Nawanshahr district alone reached 14. The overall positive cases in Punjab have touched 21 mark. At present, 88 people in Nawanshahr had been home-quarantined. Punjab Under Lockdown Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare, All Essential Services to Remain Functional.

Along with all the other states, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. He however assured that all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as food and medicines will remain open.