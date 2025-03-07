A police constable was suspended after a video of him celebrating his birthday outside Sangvi Police Station in Pune went viral on social media. In the video, the police constable is seen cutting the birthday cake on the street at night. As per the local media reports, several criminals were also present during the birthday celebrations. Moreover, a drone was used to record the celebration. The suspended police constable was identified as Pravin Patil. ‘Dattatray Gade Attempted To Trap Another Woman, but She Escaped’: Pune Police Reveal Swargate Bus Rape Case Accused’s Criminal Past.

Police Constable Seen Celebrating Birthday With Criminals in Pune

