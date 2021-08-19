Pune, August 19: In a shocking incident, a security guard in Pune allegedly hacked his wife to death and then walked into a police station to surrender himself to the cops. Reports inform that the private security guard went into the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday after committing the crime and told the officers on duty that he had killed his wife. According to a report by TOI, the man murdered his wife with a chopper near his house in Punawale. Soon after the accused informed the police about the incident, the cops detained him and rushed to his house.

The Police swung to action and reached the house of the accused where he had committed the crime. They found the woman lying dead along the road. The TOI report states that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Rahul Pratape confessed that he killed his wife, Gauri (21) as he suspected her of having 'an extra-marital affair'. Pune Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Thrashes Alcoholic Father to Death With Iron Rod, Detained.

The report states that the couple had married five years ago and were staying at a rented room at Vijaynagar in Punawale. The cops revealed that the accused worked as a private security guard, while Gauri was a homemaker. The couple usually had fights over the same issue of the woman having an illicit affair. However, on Tuesday night, Pratape attacked her with a chopper In a fit of rage, leading to her death on the spot.

The man then came to the police station and confessed to his crime. Cops have registered a case and arrested him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

