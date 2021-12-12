Pune, December 12: A 30-year-old software engineer, who had lost his job during the lockdown, has been arrested by airport security officials on the charges of cheating and forgery after he made fake airline tickets and a Canadian visa to convince his parents that he has bagged a job in Vancouver. Mumbai: Air Intelligence Unit Arrests Two Zimbabwe Nationals for Possession of Heroin Worth Rs 240 Crore at Airport

According to a report in The Times of India, The engineer after losing his job with an IT company, was desperate to find one. He landed in police custody after security officers at the airport found him moving around with forged airline tickets and a fake Canadian visa on the evening of December 9.

He was later handed to the Airport police, who arrested him and registered a case of cheating and forgery on him.

The police have registered a case for offences under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (knowingly using as genuine any forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police investigation has revealed that he had forged the airline tickets and visa by using his laptop, internet link and a printer. Police said “The arrested man, a BTech graduate from a reputable college in the city, comes from an educated and well-off family. His father had retired as a senior engineer with a highly recognised tech company and his mother is a home-maker.”

“The man was working with an IT company that has an office in Pune. He lost his job during the lockdown between March and June, 2020. The techie was unemployed since then and his parents would put pressure on him to find a new job,” added the police official.

In his wish to see his parents happy, the techie planned that after his parents see him off at the airport, he would leave the facility and go somewhere else in search of a job. He had already applied for jobs with a few companies, but was yet to get one. He then made fake air tickets and visa after conducting online searches of similar-looking documents, and managed to convince his parents that he has secured a job in Vancouver, Canada.

Police official said that the guard at the departure entrance did not notice his fake ticket and let him in. But instead of proceeding towards an airline counter, he spent some time inside the terminal and then tried to walk out around 7.20pm from the same gate, catching the attention of the security officials. They checked his documents and spotted the forgery.

