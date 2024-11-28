Pune, November 28: Suspecting his live-in partner of infidelity, a 32-year-old married man bludgeoned her to death with a hammer in Wakad on November 24. After killing Jayashree Vinay More, he abandoned their three-year-old son 30 km away in Alandi before driving 130 km to dump her body at Khambatki Ghat in Satara district. To mislead the police, he filed a missing person’s complaint for his son while failing to mention his partner’s disappearance. His actions were uncovered after a truck driver found the body and reported it to the police, leading to his arrest.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the accused, Dinesh Popat Thombre, a supervisor with an AC maintenance firm and tea stall owner, had suspected More of having an affair with another man. Their relationship had been strained due to financial demands made by More and threats to expose his personal life to his family. Thombre's growing frustration culminated in the brutal attack, which he attempted to cover up by abandoning their child and fabricating a missing person's story. Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Man Sexually Assaults Him and Threatens To Leak Video Online, Accused Arrested.

Times of India further reported that after killing More, Thombre took her body in his car and drove it to the remote Khambatki Ghat area, where he discarded it. Meanwhile, he went to Hinjewadi police station on November 25 to file a missing person report for his son but did not mention More's disappearance, raising suspicions. As per the reports, Thombre's wife and children live in Baur, Maval tehsil, while he had rented a flat in Marunji for his live-in partner and their son. The police noticed inconsistencies in his statements and began to dig deeper into his whereabouts during the critical period between November 24 and 26. Pune Shocker: Woman, Son Booked for Killing Dog by Hanging It From Tree in Mulshi’s Pirangut Area (Watch Video).

The case took a dramatic turn when a truck driver, who had stopped at Khambatki Ghat for a mechanical issue, spotted the body in the bushes and alerted the Khandala police. Upon further investigation, police discovered that the victim's injuries and a mangalsutra matched those of More. Thombre was eventually brought in for questioning, where he confessed to the crime. He was arrested on charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and giving false information to mislead authorities.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).