Pune, November 27: In a disturbing incident, a 15-year-old boy hanged himself to death in Pune on October 15, allegedly driven to the extreme step by relentless harassment. Police investigations revealed that the teenager had been sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old man, who had recorded the crime and threatened to circulate the video if he reported the crime. The boy, a Class 10 student, had reportedly been receiving threatening messages from the accused, further escalating the emotional distress. The accused has since been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and sexual abuse.

According to an Indian Express report, the boy’s death initially appeared as a case of suicide. However, further investigation revealed that the teenager had been receiving threatening calls and messages from various numbers, all linked to the accused, a sales executive. The man had allegedly met the boy outside a mall several months prior and lured him to a secluded hill where the assault took place. The accused recorded the act and used it to blackmail the victim into silence. Pune Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Mundhwa Area, Accused on Run.

The investigation also revealed that the accused had been sending the boy repeated threats to release the video of the assault, adding to the victim's psychological torment. The boy reportedly felt trapped, unable to escape the constant fear of his privacy being violated. Authorities confirmed that the ongoing threats and harassment played a crucial role in the teenager’s tragic decision to end his life. Pune Shocker: Class 10 Student Molests Minor Girl in Toilet of Private School on Independence Day, Arrested.

The accused, who has been arrested and remanded in police custody, faces charges of abetment to suicide under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the suicide was reported, the police had initially registered a case of sudden death, but the investigation took a more alarming turn after they reviewed the boy’s communications and social media activity.

