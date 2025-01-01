New Delhi, January 1: Just days after a Bengaluru techie took his own life over alleged harassment by his wife amid divorce and child custody proceedings, another tragic case has emerged from the Model Town area of Delhi. Puneet Khurana, a 39-year-old cafe owner, was found dead at his residence in Kalyan Vihar on Tuesday afternoon.

Puneet, who was fighting an acrimonious divorce case with his wife Manika, reportedly faced continuous threats and pressure, according to his family and friends. Puneet Khurana Suicide Case: Woodbox Cafe Owner Found Dead at His Delhi Residence Amid Divorce Dispute, Family Accuses His Wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa of Mental Torture and Harassment (Watch Video).

The couple had been married for eight years and were partners in their cafe business. However, they had been living apart for the last two years following frequent disputes.

Detailing the events leading to the incident, one of Puneet's friends said, "He called us on Monday evening, saying he was under immense stress and needed to talk. He expressed concern that Manika's family might harm his father and other relatives. We stayed with him till 2 a.m., trying to reassure him that justice and the law were on his side. He seemed very scared despite our efforts to console him." Puneet Khurana Dies: Woodbox Cafe Owner Found Dead at His Delhi Residence Amid Divorce and Business Dispute With Wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa, Suicide Suspected.

Another friend added, "Puneet was a strong person, but the threats targeting his parents placed him under immense pressure." Puneet's sister echoed similar sentiments, revealing that despite the settlement of financial and business disputes between the couple, he continued to receive threats from his wife's family.

Before taking the extreme step, Puneet reportedly recorded a video and an audio clip. While police have not officially confirmed the existence of the video, a 20-minute audio recording has surfaced, capturing a conversation between Puneet and his wife late at night.

In the audio, Puneet is heard discussing disputes over their shared business and financial matters. Towards the end of the conversation, he threatens to expose the truth on YouTube the following morning. On Tuesday afternoon, Puneet was found hanging in his home. Family members rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have taken Puneet's body for postmortem and seized his mobile phone for further investigation. Officials are examining the evidence, including the audio clip, to ascertain the events leading to his death.

The couple, who had no children, were in the process of divorcing with mutual consent. The ongoing investigation will focus on the claims of harassment and threats, as well as the content of Puneet's recordings. Puneet's tragic demise has once again highlighted the severe emotional toll of marital disputes and the need for timely intervention and support.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).