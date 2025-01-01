New Delhi, January 1: A business owner in Delhi allegedly died by suicide amid an ongoing divorce case with his wife, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Puneet Khurana. The incident took place in the Model Town area of Delhi on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the man died by hanging himself in his house. The family of the deceased alleges that Puneet was upset with his wife amid their ongoing divorce case. Suicide Caught on Camera in Delhi: 17-Yr-Old Girl Jumps To Death From Building in Jamia Nagar Over Not Cracking JEE; Shocking Video Surfaces.

According to the family, Puneet last spoke to his wife over the phone before the incident, and the conversation was about their bakery business, in which Puneet and his wife are partners.

Puneet's family has alleged that during the conversation over the phone, Puneet's wife said that he couldn't separate her from the business despite the ongoing divorce case. Suicide Attempt Caught on Camera in Noida: ‘Depressed’ Man Tries To Jump From 12th Floor in Supertech Capetown Society, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The police had also recovered Puneet's phone and will be questioning his wife on this matter. Police are investigating the allegations. More details are awaited in the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

