Chandigarh, May 7: Several people were injured in a blast at a restaurant in the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's holy city of Amritsar. The police, however, said it was not a terror attack, but an accident.

Panic gripped as the blast took place at busy Heritage Street near Darbar Sahib on Saturday night. Many devotees and locals present at the spot presumed the blast a terror act. Punjab Blast: Several Injured in Bomb Explosion at Heritage Street Near Amritsar’s Golden Temple (Watch Video).

Bomb Explosion Near Golden Temple

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to be panic. A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant. Bihar Blast: Bomb Explosion at Sasaram Town in Rohtas District, Several Injured.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. He said forensic teams were investigating. Only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered and there was no damage to the buildings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).