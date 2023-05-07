A blast occurred at busy Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday night. Several people were injured in the incident. The cause of the blast is not yet determined. “Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident, and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing," Punjab Police said. Bihar Blast: Bomb Explosion at Sasaram Town in Rohtas District, Several Injured.

Punjab Blast:

Punjab Police's Response:

A news related to blasts in #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing — Commissioner of Police Amritsar (@cpamritsar) May 7, 2023

