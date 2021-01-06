Chandigarh, January 6: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the centre to repeal the three farm laws as demanded by the various farmers' unions who have been protesting for over a month. "If farmers are saying to withdraw the laws, you can withdraw laws & can talk to farmer's committees to bring whatever laws you want later on. But to bring peace to the state & bring farmers home, repeal the laws as they are demanding it," said Singh while taking to news agency ANI.

He added that the government should respond to the demands the farmer leaders. "It can't be the that the whole farmer community of the country is asking for something and the government remains unresponsive. It is the duty of the govt to respond to people of the country. I feel that farmers have made their stand very clear that the laws should be repealed," added the Punjab CM.Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of 'Exploiting' Farmers' Protest.

Extending support to the protest he said that the farmers have the right to protest and his sympathies are 101 per cent with them. "There are old men and women sitting and protesting at the borders. Till last reports, 55 farmers had died, they are sacrificing their lives," added Singh. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Says ‘Ready to Resign or Be Dismissed Than Bow to Injustice to Farmers.’

"No law has that sanctity which can't be touched. For instance, the constitution has been amended over 100 times since it was introduced in 1950. So why is it that this law can't be amended and you just have to withdraw it?," said Captain Amarinder Singh.

Singh said that PM Narendra Modi and his cabinet of ministers should hold discussions and devise a solution for the ongoing farmers' protest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).