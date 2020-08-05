Chandigarh, August 5: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered the district commissioners and SSPs of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur to take strict action against all the concerned without any fear or favour in the illegal liquor business in the state. Apart from this, the state CM also asked the police to report back to him that their district is clean.

Informing about his decision, CM Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Had a detailed review with DCs & SSPs of Tarn Taran, Amritsar & Gurdaspur where I’ve directed that we must firmly root out illicit liquor & take strict action against all the concerned without any fear or favour. I want Police to report back to me that their district is clean." Punjab Hooch Tragedy Widens Rift in Congress, Two MPs Target Amarinder Singh Govt Seeking CBI Probe.

Here's what Captain Amarinder Singh said:

Had a detailed review with DCs & SSPs of Tarn Taran, Amritsar & Gurdaspur where I’ve directed that we must firmly root out illicit liquor & take strict action against all the concerned without any fear or favour. I want Police to report back to me that their district is clean. pic.twitter.com/0JzqaUgZch — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 5, 2020

Earlier, the rift widened in the state Congress party after two partymen criticised Captain Amarinder Singh-led government over the illegal liquor business. Both Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo targetted hit out at own state government. They met Governor VP Singh Badnore on Monday and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, CM Singh suspended seven Excise and Taxation Officers and Inspectors along with two DSPs and four SHOs of Punjab Police, in connection with the hooch tragedy, which has so far claimed over 100 lives in the three districts. Punjab Police had arrested a Ludhiana-based paint store owner for his alleged involvement in the hooch incident in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

