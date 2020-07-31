New Delhi, July 31: The Centre informed Supreme Court that Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura and Karnataka haven't made timely payment to frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and doctors despite its direction. According to an ANI update, the apex court asked the Centre to do needful to ensure that salaries of health workers involved in coronavirus fight are paid in time.

Last month, the central government told the Supreme Court that it will issue guidelines to make it mandatory for states to pay salaries to healthcare workers, and non-compliance of the directive will be an offence under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 16-Lakh Mark With Highest Single-Day Spike of 55,079 Cases And 779 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura, Karnataka Falters in Making Timely Payment to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 16-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. The death toll mounted to 35,747 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

