New Delhi, July 31: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 16-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total cases have increased to 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases. There has been a tremendous improvement in the recovery of the patients from coronavirus as 10,57,806 have been cured and discharged so far.
The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 35,747 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected states in the country with a total of 1,48,454 active cases and 14,729 people have died so far.
Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. He further announced that there would be complete lockdown on Sundays. Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown on Sundays.
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases in past 24 Hours:
Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged & 35,747 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/qh3paziC0C
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|266
|41
|201
|4
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69252
|5481
|60024
|4618
|1281
|68
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|76
|827
|150
|3
|4
|Assam
|9233
|862
|29080
|1248
|94
|2
|5
|Bihar
|16845
|1363
|31350
|1030
|282
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|355
|2
|647
|36
|14
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2789
|66
|5921
|285
|51
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|394
|18
|668
|20
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10743
|27
|119724
|1091
|3936
|29
|10
|Goa
|1657
|9
|4005
|221
|42
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|13793
|258
|44074
|879
|2418
|22
|12
|Haryana
|6497
|301
|27340
|920
|417
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1105
|48
|1387
|55
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7662
|87
|11842
|520
|365
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|5888
|160
|4176
|141
|103
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|69708
|2252
|46694
|3793
|2230
|83
|17
|Kerala
|10074
|290
|12159
|794
|70
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|277
|16
|1094
|14
|7
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8454
|97
|21657
|723
|857
|14
|20
|Maharashtra
|148454
|2021
|248615
|8860
|14729
|266
|21
|Manipur
|829
|10
|1672
|33
|4
|4
|22
|Meghalaya
|588
|16
|210
|3
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|174
|9
|234
|19
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|936
|23
|625
|30
|5
|25
|Odisha
|10463
|386
|19746
|807
|169
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|1292
|36
|1958
|84
|48
|1
|27
|Punjab
|4577
|205
|10509
|296
|370
|9
|28
|Rajasthan
|11097
|352
|28385
|816
|663
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|395
|2
|214
|16
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|57962
|472
|178178
|5295
|3838
|97
|31
|Telengana
|15640
|977
|44572
|821
|505
|13
|32
|Tripura
|1723
|63
|2962
|284
|21
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2993
|10
|3996
|185
|76
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|32649
|2652
|46803
|996
|1587
|57
|35
|West Bengal
|19900
|248
|46256
|2140
|1536
|46
|Total#
|545318
|17076
|1057805
|37223
|35747
|779
There has been a tremendous spurt in coronavirus cases across all major states in the country. As a result of which, the lockdown period has been extended till July 31 in several states to curb the spread of coronavirus. West Bengal government on Thursday extended the restriction on domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. No flights from six cities in the country would be allowed at the Kolkata Airport till August 15. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad.
