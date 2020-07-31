New Delhi, July 31: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 16-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total cases have increased to 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases. There has been a tremendous improvement in the recovery of the patients from coronavirus as 10,57,806 have been cured and discharged so far.

The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 35,747 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected states in the country with a total of 1,48,454 active cases and 14,729 people have died so far.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. He further announced that there would be complete lockdown on Sundays. Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown on Sundays.

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases in past 24 Hours:

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 266 41  201 4
2 Andhra Pradesh 69252 5481  60024 4618  1281 68 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 654 76  827 150  3
4 Assam 9233 862  29080 1248  94
5 Bihar 16845 1363  31350 1030  282
6 Chandigarh 355 647 36  14
7 Chhattisgarh 2789 66  5921 285  51
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 18  668 20  2
9 Delhi 10743 27  119724 1091  3936 29 
10 Goa 1657 4005 221  42
11 Gujarat 13793 258  44074 879  2418 22 
12 Haryana 6497 301  27340 920  417
13 Himachal Pradesh 1105 48  1387 55  14
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7662 87  11842 520  365 17 
15 Jharkhand 5888 160  4176 141  103
16 Karnataka 69708 2252  46694 3793  2230 83 
17 Kerala 10074 290  12159 794  70
18 Ladakh 277 16  1094 14  7
19 Madhya Pradesh 8454 97  21657 723  857 14 
20 Maharashtra 148454 2021  248615 8860  14729 266 
21 Manipur 829 10  1672 33  4
22 Meghalaya 588 16  210 5
23 Mizoram 174 234 19  0
24 Nagaland 936 23  625 30  5
25 Odisha 10463 386  19746 807  169 10 
26 Puducherry 1292 36  1958 84  48
27 Punjab 4577 205  10509 296  370
28 Rajasthan 11097 352  28385 816  663 13 
29 Sikkim 395 214 16  1
30 Tamil Nadu 57962 472  178178 5295  3838 97 
31 Telengana 15640 977  44572 821  505 13 
32 Tripura 1723 63  2962 284  21
33 Uttarakhand 2993 10  3996 185  76
34 Uttar Pradesh 32649 2652  46803 996  1587 57 
35 West Bengal 19900 248  46256 2140  1536 46 
Total# 545318 17076  1057805 37223  35747 779 

There has been a tremendous spurt in coronavirus cases across all major states in the country. As a result of which, the lockdown period has been extended till July 31 in several states to curb the spread of coronavirus. West Bengal government on Thursday extended the restriction on domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. No flights from six cities in the country would be allowed at the Kolkata Airport till August 15. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).