New Delhi, July 31: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 16-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total cases have increased to 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases. There has been a tremendous improvement in the recovery of the patients from coronavirus as 10,57,806 have been cured and discharged so far.

The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 35,747 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected states in the country with a total of 1,48,454 active cases and 14,729 people have died so far.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. He further announced that there would be complete lockdown on Sundays. Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown on Sundays.

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases in past 24 Hours:

India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases & 779 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged & 35,747 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/qh3paziC0C — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 266 41 201 4 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 69252 5481 60024 4618 1281 68 3 Arunachal Pradesh 654 76 827 150 3 4 Assam 9233 862 29080 1248 94 2 5 Bihar 16845 1363 31350 1030 282 4 6 Chandigarh 355 2 647 36 14 7 Chhattisgarh 2789 66 5921 285 51 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 18 668 20 2 9 Delhi 10743 27 119724 1091 3936 29 10 Goa 1657 9 4005 221 42 3 11 Gujarat 13793 258 44074 879 2418 22 12 Haryana 6497 301 27340 920 417 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 1105 48 1387 55 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7662 87 11842 520 365 17 15 Jharkhand 5888 160 4176 141 103 5 16 Karnataka 69708 2252 46694 3793 2230 83 17 Kerala 10074 290 12159 794 70 2 18 Ladakh 277 16 1094 14 7 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 8454 97 21657 723 857 14 20 Maharashtra 148454 2021 248615 8860 14729 266 21 Manipur 829 10 1672 33 4 4 22 Meghalaya 588 16 210 3 5 23 Mizoram 174 9 234 19 0 24 Nagaland 936 23 625 30 5 25 Odisha 10463 386 19746 807 169 10 26 Puducherry 1292 36 1958 84 48 1 27 Punjab 4577 205 10509 296 370 9 28 Rajasthan 11097 352 28385 816 663 13 29 Sikkim 395 2 214 16 1 30 Tamil Nadu 57962 472 178178 5295 3838 97 31 Telengana 15640 977 44572 821 505 13 32 Tripura 1723 63 2962 284 21 33 Uttarakhand 2993 10 3996 185 76 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 32649 2652 46803 996 1587 57 35 West Bengal 19900 248 46256 2140 1536 46 Total# 545318 17076 1057805 37223 35747 779

There has been a tremendous spurt in coronavirus cases across all major states in the country. As a result of which, the lockdown period has been extended till July 31 in several states to curb the spread of coronavirus. West Bengal government on Thursday extended the restriction on domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. No flights from six cities in the country would be allowed at the Kolkata Airport till August 15. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).