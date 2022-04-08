There is no place to set foot in the train compartment during busy hours. In many stations, if the train stops, the commuters find it difficult to board it. A picture of a horse being taken on a crowded train has gone viral on social media since Thursday evening. According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday evening in the Diamond Harbor locality on the south side of Sealdah, Probably 34848 Sealdah - Diamond Harbor Local. It can be seen in the pictures that the horse is also standing in the local train among the humans. Railway has started investigation to know the real facts.

See Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)