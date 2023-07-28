Chandigarh, July 28: The Punjab Police have claimed that it has busted the biggest arms smuggling racket in north India which the smugglers used to supply weapons to Haryana and Punjab. A total of four major gangsters associated with the Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi gang were identified and five others were arrested. The Police said it had recovered 24 illegal weapons and 12 cartridges. Extortion Racket Linked to Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Busted by Punjab Police; Three Operatives Arrested.

"In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets of north India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in Punjab and Haryana, identified four major gangsters of Bambiha & Lawrence gang and arrested five associates," tweeted Punjab Police DGP. Punjab: Police Constable Found Hanging in House in Hoshiarpur.

Arms Smuggling Racket in North India Busted by Punjab Police:

The main Kingpin of this racket, Vikrant @ Vikki Thakur of #Meerut used to supply illegal fire-arms to major gangs. Recovered 24 illegal weapons & 12 live cartridges@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to destroy illegal arms network as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 27, 2023

According to the DGP, the kingpin of this racket was Vikrant alias Vikki Thakur, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He used to supply arms to major gangs.

