Hoshiarpur, July 22: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house at Bassi Kikran village in Punjab on Saturday, police said. Taranveer Singh was posted with the Quick Response Team of the Hoshiarpur police. Mumbai Shocker: Dead Body With Hands and Feet Tied Found at Under-Construction Building in Lalbaug, Murder Case Registered.

The reason as to why Singh took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Lovkesh said the constable's body has been sent for postmortem. Thane: 19-Year-Old Missing Man's Body Found on Overflowing Bridge at Nandeni Village Near Murbad.

Further investigation is underway, police said.