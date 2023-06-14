As the Monsoon officially entered India, parts of Amritsar in Punjab received heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Wednesday evening. Apart from Amritsar, other districts such as Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Patiala witnessed heavy rains. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains over parts of Punjab for the next three days. West Bengal Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain in Sub-Himalayan Districts and Heat Wave Conditions in Western Districts for Next Five Days.

Punjab Rains Today Video:

#WATCH | Parts of Amritsar in Punjab receive heavy rainfall and hailstorm. pic.twitter.com/GAUd14r3d5 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

