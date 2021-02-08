Chandigarh, February 8: In a shocking incident a liquor shop vendor was stabbed by two men after an argument erupted between them over packaging of alcohol bottles. The incident reportedly took place in Shampur village near Punjab's Sohana. The victim identified as Shiva, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide.

Following the incident, another employee of the shop Ravinder Kumar filed a complaint with the police. The Sohana police has launched an investigation in the matter and registered a case against two unidentified persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC , as reported by the Indian Express. Punjab: Liquor Shop Employee Beaten by Mob For 'Not Selling Alcohol' to Them, Dies.

Recalling the incident, Kumar said that Shiva had gone to the give three bottles of beer to the accused, when the duo started abusing him and took out the knife and attacked the victim multiple times, the Indian Express reported. The complainant rushed to the spot on hearing cries and abuses only to found Shiva lying on the floor. He then admitted the victim to the hospital and filed the complaint.

