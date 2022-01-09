Punjab, January 9: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Ludhiana where a man allegedly murdered his wife in their house on Saturday. Reportedly, the couple used to get indulged in arguments over the dispute that the wife wanted to do a job and the husband not allowing her to work.

As per the report published in The Tribune, the deceased, identified as Simran (29), a resident of Haibowal was living with her husband in the area. On Saturday morning, the couple again had arguments over the same issue, and in no time arguments took a ghastly turn and the accused strangled her to death. The accused fled from the spot after killing his wife. Gujarat: 45-Year-Old Man Murders Wife In Ahmedabad After Dispute Over Property, Arrested.

The incident came to light when a neighbour entered the house and found Simran dead. The neighbours immediately called the police. As per the police, the accused has been booked under murder charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is on to arrest him.

