Ludhiana, October 15: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped, and killed by her cousin in Meghasar village in the Mahajan, reported the Tribune. The accused, a farm worker from Punjab's Kabarwala, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

As per the reports, the crime took place a few days ago. The murder and rape came to light when the minor's dead body was found buried in the sand near the railway tracks around the Mahajan segment in Rajasthan. As per the reports, the accused and the minor had gone to Meghasar village to pick cotton along with some other villagers. The reports said that the accused had consumed alcohol and allegedly raped her. When the girl resisted, he strangled her to death. Punjab Shocker: Two Youths Keep Minor Girl Hostage in Ludhiana, Gang-Rape Minor Multiple Times; Booked.

The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The minor girl's dead body has been handed over to the family after a medical examination and an autopsy and the accused was produced before the local court, said police. Haryana Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Providing Job in Rohtak, Shot at Her Leg; Case Registered.

In yet another shocking incident, a man was arrested for raping his two minor daughters in Punjab's Khanna. The shocking incident came to light when a neighbour saw the accused man sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter. The woman later approached the girl and talked in private. The minor opened up and confirmed she was repeatedly molested by her father. Soon, the woman filed a complaint against the man with the police.

