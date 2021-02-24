Chandigarh, February 24: In a shocking incident a police personnel has been arrested on charges of theft in Punjab's Mohali. As per reports, the 28-year-old Punjab Police constable identified as Lovepreet Singh had allegedly stolen a sum of Rs 1.5 Lakh from a fuel station employee who had given him lift on motorcycle. The incident reportedly took place on February 15. UP Police Accused of Asking Bribes, Money for Diesel From Elderly Woman Looking for Kidnapped Daughter Since Last Month in Kanpur.

During the investigation, the police recovered around Rs 90,000 from Singh. As per reports, the accused spend around Rs 15,000 on getting his car repaired and another Rs 25,000 has been deposited to his bank account. The police is reportedly in the process of recovering the amount from Singh's bank account. Lovepreet Singh is a resident of Gurdaspur. He is posted as a constable with the Commandant 82 Battalion, PAP. Sub-inspector Caught Red-handed Demanding and Accepting Bribe in Hyderabad.

“Constable Lovepreet Singh was suspended. A departmental probe was ordered against him. He is in judicial custody. His latest duty was at Punjab Civil Secretariat. We rotate the duties of the constables, in this process he might be deputed in the security of a BJP leader. We have not received any formal written complaint against Lovepreet,” AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan told the Indian Express.

