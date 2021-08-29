Mohali, August 29: Four people, including an eight-year-old, were bitten by a stray dog in Zirakpur town of Mohali district, reported Hindustan Times.. The incident took place on Saturday in Peermuchalla area of Kishanpura. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Shanti Devi, 49-year-old Anju, 20-year-old Muskan and eight-year-old Puneet Gambhir. Faridabad Resident Falls From Stairs After Being Chased by German Shephard, Dies; Case Registered Against Dog Owner.

All four people are residents of the same locality. As per the HT report, the dog bit Shanti Devi on her arm. She was referred to Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and her condition is reported to be critical. The eight-year-old boy and two others are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital of Panchkula’s Sector 6. Karnataka Shocker: Miscreant Kills Stray Dog With Air Gun in Mangaluru.

Residents of the area blamed authorities for not taking action to tackle the problem of stray dogs. “We have protested against the dog menace several times, but the authorities only turned a blind eye towards the menace.,” reported the media house quoting Aman Sharma, a resident of the society as saying. However, there is officials have not commented on the issue so far.

