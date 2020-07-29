Haryana, July 29: The entire nation waits eagerly for the arrival of the Rafale fighter jets. Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that today history would be created as the first batch of five Rafale aircraft would arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet.

According to an ANI update, Vij said, "The people of Ambala are awaiting the arrival of Rafale fighter jets. If there was no COVID-19, the people here would have welcomed the fighters jets with celebrations." Rafale Landing in India Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of First Batch of Five 'Omnirole' Aircraft as it Lands at Ambala Airbase.

India Meteorological Department predicted, "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Ambala today. Therefore, if weather condition doesn't improve over Ambala, then reportedly the IAF airbase in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been chosen as a backup for the Rafale aircraft landing.

If There Was No COVID-19, People Would Have Welcomed Fighter Jets With Celebrations in Ambala, Says Anil Vij:

Today, history is being created. The people of Ambala are awaiting the arrival of #Rafale fighter jets. If there was no COVID19, the people here would have welcomed the fighters jets with celebrations: Haryana Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/goq7uKF0MU — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Spectacular photos were shared by the Indian Embassy on Twitter of the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets being re-fuelled mid-air from a French Air Force tanker. The images were taken at 30,000 feet. Ahead of its landing, Section 144 was imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

