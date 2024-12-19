New Delhi, December 19: Amidst the ugly scuffle followed by heated exchanges outside the Parliament complex, a BJP woman Parliamentarian has made startling and explosive charges against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Phangnon Konyak, the woman Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, filed a complaint with the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday, claiming that her dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt because of the 'behaviour and conduct' of Rahul Gandhi. She claimed that the Congress MP along with party members misbehaved with her and also made her 'uncomfortable' while she was protesting against the insult meted out to Babasaheb Ambedkar by the grand old party. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Injured Following Alleged Push by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament (Watch Video).

“He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable,” she said. “I stepped aside with a heavy heart and felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way,” she added. Konyak, also the state President of BJP Mahila Morcha in Nagaland, said that the incident happened while she was protesting against Congress’ ‘ill-treatment’ of BR Ambedkar at Makar Dwaar, the main entrance of Parliament building. Parliament Brawl: BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Pushing Him, Congress Leader Dismisses Claim, Says ‘They Blocked and Threatened Us’.

“The Security Personnel had cordoned off the area and created a passage to the entrance for Hon'ble MP's of other parties. Suddenly, Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along with other Party Members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them,” she wrote in her complaint.

'Rahul Gandhi Threatened Us', Says Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak says, "LoP Rahul Gandhi came close... I did not like it and he started shouting...Whatever happened today is very sad, this should not happen. We did not like the way they threatened...I have also complained to the Chairman..." https://t.co/d83HUvwQFl pic.twitter.com/oGtaja66le — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

Earlier, the penultimate day of the Winter Session was marred by a huge controversy as a scuffle broke out between BJP and INDIA bloc MPs over insult and affront to the legacy of the country's greatest Dalit icon. Two BJP MPs said that they suffered injuries after Rahul pushed a fellow lawmaker. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also claimed assault by the BJP Parliamentarians, saying that his "knees were hurt". Rahul Gandhi has rejected all the allegations and counter-charged that it was he who got shoved by the ruling party MPs.

