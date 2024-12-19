BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained injuries, including a head wound, in the parliament on Thursday, December 19. A video circulating on social media shows Sarangi being assisted to an ambulance in a wheelchair, surrounded by reporters. When questioned about the incident, Sarangi said, " Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down." The BJP MP, who was near the stairs at the time, stated that the impact of the fall led to his own injury. Congress Workers Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP-Ruled Uttar Pradesh, Assam Governments; Says Kin Must Get Justice.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Accuses Rahul Gandhi After Parliament Fall

Watch: Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Member of the Lok Sabha, gets injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushed the BJP leader. Pratap Sarangi suffered injuries, including a head wound pic.twitter.com/otTdbT05o4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Allegedly Pushes MP, Injures BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

