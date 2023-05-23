New Delhi, May 23: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride in Haryana from Murthal to Ambala to speak to the drivers to understand their issues and problems, party sources said on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who has been meeting people from different walks of life, took the ride on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to Congress sources, he arrived in Haryana's Murthal around 11 p.m. Rahul Gandhi Truck Ride Video: Congress Leader Meets Truck Drivers Near Ambala, Rides in Truck To Understand Their Issues.

From Murthal, he took a truck ride around 12 in the midnight and reached Ambala. During his journey from Murthal to Ambala, the Congress leader spoke to the truck drivers about the issues and problems they face.

He also spoke to them about other issues bothering them most and how they can be sorted out. After reaching Ambala, Rahul Gandhi then proceeded towards Himachal Pradesh's Shimla via road route.

However, party leadership remained tight-lipped on the late night journey of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi since last month had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area and enjoyed the local food among the public.

He then also visited North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants and then a few days later he had lunch with the Delhi University students at PG Men's Hostel.

The Congress had also visited the Shakur Basti area in Delhi and spoke to the slum dwellers about the fear in which they live. Rahul Gandhi, Congress Brutally Trolled After 'Shirtless' Child Wearing 'Janeu' Incorrectly Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Extreme Cold Conditions (Check Tweets).

The women residents of Shakur Basti area had pointed out to Rahul Gandhi about the fear of bulldozers razing their homes and also other issues like no proper water supply, prices of essential items skyrocketing and how they are unable to buy LPG cylinders.

