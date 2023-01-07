Congress MP Rahul Gandhi remains in headlines these days for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. His party keeps posting pictures of his rally through its Twitter handle. The party recently posted a picture, for which the former national president of the Congress party is being brutally trolled. The picture had to be deleted within a few hours. In the picture Rahul Gandhi is seen holding the hand of child who was wearing only a dhoti and sporting a ‘Janeu’ (sacred thread) in extreme cold weather at 4 degrees temperature. However, the child is wearing the ‘Janeu’ on the wrong side. Rahul Gandhi has also been criticised after the kid was seen walking with the Wayanad MP during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while wearing only a dhoti in the extreme cold conditions.  Bharat Jodo Yatra is Not to Project Rahul Gandhi as PM Candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi Brutally Trolled by Twitter Users:

