Congress MP Rahul Gandhi remains in headlines these days for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. His party keeps posting pictures of his rally through its Twitter handle. The party recently posted a picture, for which the former national president of the Congress party is being brutally trolled. The picture had to be deleted within a few hours. In the picture Rahul Gandhi is seen holding the hand of child who was wearing only a dhoti and sporting a ‘Janeu’ (sacred thread) in extreme cold weather at 4 degrees temperature. However, the child is wearing the ‘Janeu’ on the wrong side. Rahul Gandhi has also been criticised after the kid was seen walking with the Wayanad MP during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while wearing only a dhoti in the extreme cold conditions. Bharat Jodo Yatra is Not to Project Rahul Gandhi as PM Candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi Brutally Trolled by Twitter Users:

Dear @RahulGandhi , Janeu is worn over the left shoulder (Upaviti) for auspicious occasions, & it is worn on the right shoulder (Prachnaviti) for inauspicious occasions. So maybe the kid is trying to tell you he doesn’t find ur Yatra auspicious, & u just didn’t realise it pic.twitter.com/IpuuOSAiSi — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) January 6, 2023

Adults are dressed in full winter proof attire but the kid is being walked naked. What kinda insensitive politics is this in the name of #BharatJodo ? pic.twitter.com/PAmz0WcVqB — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) January 6, 2023

I don’t understand the reason for @RahulGandhi making a child walk bare chested while he is wearing a T-shirt. If he is so unafraid of the cold, he should have been walking without a T-shirt. And the sycophants around accept this cruelty on the child while they are covered. — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) January 7, 2023

Before you stoop low for another photo op, keep in mind @INCIndia: 1. Janeu is worn from R to L only when performing last rites. 2. It is despicable not just as a politician, but also as a human to have a minor child walk w/o clothes in such frigid temperatures. This is ABUSE! pic.twitter.com/0tGDOa1KqW — Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah (@adv_chandnishah) January 6, 2023

Even the election commission doesn’t allow political parties to involve children in their campaigns, then why Rahul Gandhi was walking with a child in freezing conditions? We request the @MinistryWCD to take strict note of and an appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/Awl4fjhOyL — Puneet Sharma (@iPuneetSharma) January 7, 2023

So @INCIndia deleted their Tweet.But does it whitewash the act of CHILD ABUSE for a mere Photo Op? Plz take this into serious consideration & appropriate action must be taken by @NCPCR_ against INC. Also notify the parents of the kid for giving approval.https://t.co/Kw9RF6DXml pic.twitter.com/Vu5k9qcDbs — Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah (@adv_chandnishah) January 6, 2023

