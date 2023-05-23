After riding as a pillion with a delivery executive in Bengaluru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was recently seen riding with truck drivers in Haryana's Ambala. Pictures and videos of the Congress leader riding along with the truck drivers have gone viral on social media. The news was also confirmed by Congress leader Jayvardhan Singh Rathore who shared a video of Rahul Gandhi. In his post, Rathore said that Gandhi met truck drivers late at night near Ambala and later rode along with them on one of their trucks. Rahul Gandhi Meets Delivery Executives of Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo and Blinkit in Bengaluru, Rides Pillion on Delivery Boy's Scooter (See Pics and Video).

Rahul Gandhi Meets Truck Drivers in Ambala

Rahul Gandhi Ji near Ambala at late Night during his meeting with truck drivers and riding along with them on truck ❤️#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/NBVpQOW2ld — Jayvardhan Singh Rathore 🇮🇳 (@JaySinghINC) May 23, 2023

