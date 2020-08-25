New Delhi, August 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed their condolences on the building collapse in Kajalpura area of Raigad's Mahad. In the incident, that took place on Monday evening, two death have been reported as of yet and 18 are still feared trapped. PM Modi said that local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy and are providing all possible assistance.

Expressing his condolences on the Raigad building collapse, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance." Raigad Building Collapse Update: 2 Dead, Several Injured And Over 18 People Still Feared Trapped Under Debris.

Here's the tweet by PMO:

Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2020

The President said the news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. "My thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities and NDRF teams are coordinating rescue and relief efforts", he added.

Here's the tweet by the President:

The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities and NDRF teams are coordinating rescue and relief efforts. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari had said that more than a dozen people are reported to be injured till now. Earlier, a five-storey building came crashing down leaving several trapped under the debris. The building was reported to be 10 years old.

