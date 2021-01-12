New Delhi, January 12: Indian National Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday shared a news report which claimed that Indian Railways has earned Rs 900 crores through exam-related fees. The claim was that the registration fees for the exams have gone up from Rs 60 in 2013 to Rs 500 now. Railway Jobs 2021: Appointment Letter By Northern Railways For Post of Group (C) 'Commercial Clerk' Goes Viral, PIB Calls it Fake.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “The fee of Railway Recruitment Board till 2013 was 60 rupees. The BJP government has increased it to Rs 500 in 2016. The Railway Recruitment Board has recovered Rs 900 crore in the name of recruitment from the unemployed.”

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि सरकार ने रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड की फीस को बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दिया है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा भ्रामक है। अनारक्षित व ओबीसी परीक्षार्थियों को ₹400 व आरक्षित श्रेणी के परीक्षार्थियों, महिलाओं और दिव्यांगों को पूरा पंजीकरण शुल्क वापस किया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/TmSLRkis5s — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2021

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, called it fake. PIB fact check handle tweeted that the claimed that the fees of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been increased to Rs 500 is misleading. It said that Rs 400 is refunded to candidates from unreserved and OBC (Other Backward Class) categories and the full refund is given to women, people with disabilities and reserved categories.

The amount is refunded only to those candidates who appear for the examination. In case if candidate registers for exam and does not appear for it then the amount is not refunded to them. For candidates who appear for an exam, the maximum fees is Rs 100.

