Mumbai, November 29: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic content, official sources said.

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched, the sources said. Money Laundering Case: ED Attaches Flats in Mumbai and Pune, Shares Worth Rs 98 Crore of Actor Shilpa Shetty and Her Husband Raj Kundra.

They said the probe pertains to the role of suspects in alleged distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications and other modes.