Jaipur, February 1: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Union Budget "disappointing" and said while it provides additional funds for an irrigation scheme in Karnataka, it has not given national status to the East Rajasthan Canal Project.

He claimed the Budget allotted Rs 5,300 crore to the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in Karnataka keeping the coming elections in mind and accused the Centre of being "step-motherly" towards his own state. BJP-run Karnataka is likely to go to the polls in April-May while elections in Rajasthan are expected in December. New Income Tax Slabs: Good News for Middle-Class in Budget 2023, No Tax on Income Up to Rs 7 Lakh; Standard Deduction Allowed Under New Tax Regime.

"If the Union Budget is talked about in the context of Rajasthan, then it was very disappointing," Gehlot said. "The people of the state are disappointed because the central government did not accept our just demand of giving national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, an important project related to the development of Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

The veteran Congress leader added that the state would give a befitting reply at the appropriate time. "The people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply to this step-motherly treatment when the time comes," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday. Expressing displeasure at the Budget, Gehlot said reducing the provision for schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act proves it is anti-poor, landless farmers and common people.

"In the budget, only headline-making 'jumlas' have been used in the media but in schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which proved to be a lifeline for poor people in the 'corona' period, the Budget provision for 2023-24 by the Centre is 33 per cent (approximately Rs 30,000 crore)."

This, he said, proves the Budget is anti-poor, landless farmers and common people. Many fake announcements related to agriculture and farmers' welfare have been made in the Budget but the allocation to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is about 6 per cent (about Rs 7,500 crore) lower than last year, Gehlot alleged. Budget 2023 Highlights: From Increase in Income Tax Exemption Limit To Launch of PMKVY 4.0, Here's What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Various Sectors.

"...there has been a significant reduction of 15 per cent (approximately Rs 23,000 crore) in urea subsidy as compared to last year," he said. Gehlot also accused the Centre of neglecting important areas such as education, health, social justice and women and child development.

"The whole country has suffered from inflation for the past years -- prices of flour, pulses, oil, soap etc, which are used by the common man on a daily basis, have increased a lot. "In the absence of any policy statement regarding reducing inflation, the life of the common man will become even more difficult."