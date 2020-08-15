Jaipur, August 15: The Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty, was reported as COVID-19 positive on Saturday. The swab sample of the judge were tested earlier in the day. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted to confirm that the top judge is infected with the contagious infection. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Mahanty, 59, was actively hearing cases which were listed before his bench in the Rajasthan HC. The Chief Justice had, most recently, presided over the bench that heard a plea filed by rebel legislators of the Congress against the disqualification notice issued to them by Speaker CP Joshi. Ranjan Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Chief Justice of India, Is Not COVID-19 Positive.

"I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Gehlot said.

See Ashok Gehlot's Tweet

I have come to know Chief Justice of #Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for #Covid_19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 15, 2020

A number of district judges and magistrates have tested positive for the disease so far. However, Mahanty is the first Chief Justice of a High Court to contract the infection.

In the past week, a rumour was circulated on social media of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi testing positive for coronavirus. A statement was issued by his office to trash the fake news.

Across India, the COVID-19 cases continue to grow at an alarming rate, with the country reporting over 65,000 cases today. The overall tally of infections crossed 25 lakh, including 49,036 deaths. The recovery rate stands at 71.61 percent.

