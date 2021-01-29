Jaipur, January 29: As many as four people died and several others have been hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place on Thursday at Saran Ka Kheda village under Mandalgarh police station of the district. According to details by Vikas K Sharma, Circle Inspector, Excise Department said samples have been taken from nearby government liquor shops to ascertain the cause of death. "We've seized nearby govt liquor shops & taken samples to determine cause of death", Sharma said.

Reports inform that the ones who are in critical condition, have been hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at the district headquarters. Police informed that these people did not consume the liquor at the same time, but at different times. In the wake of the tragic incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, where as Rs 50,000 grant for those who are hospitalised. Uttar Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: 5 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bulandshahr, 16 People Undergoing Dialysis; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action.

Here's the tweet:

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot suspends 12 personnel & workers from police & excise depts over death of 4 people in Bhilwara after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor. Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs announced for kin of deceased & Rs 50,000 compensation for those under treatment: State govt — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Ghelot expressed sorrow over the death of the four people. The Chief Minister has also suspended 12 personnel and workers from police and the excise departments over death of the four victims in Bhilwara. Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported where spurious liquor claimed lives of eight people while many others turned blind after the consumption. Police and Excise officials thereafter raided the premises and destroyed the illegal liquor kilns in the village.

