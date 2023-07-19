Jaipur, July 19: In a shocking incident, a man was murdered by his wife's lover in Rajasthan's Pali. The accused callously chopped the body into six parts before discreetly burying them at various locations across the district. The accused was arrested on Tuesday. According to the media reports, the accused, named Madanlal, brutally murdered Jogendra and chopped his body into half-a-dozen pieces.

As per the reports, the accused later proceeded to conceal the torso in a nearby forest. Disturbingly, the head, hands, and feet of the victim were discovered in a garden approximately 100 meters away from the residence, as reported by the police. As per the police, the accused, who was apprehended on Tuesday, had planted a mango seedling over the burial site to hide his heinous crime. Mumbai Horror: Woman Hacked to Death, Body Chopped Into Pieces by Live-In Partner in Mira Road; Police Detain Accused (Watch Video).

The reports added that the victim went missing on July 11. He did not return for two days. Concerned, his father approached the police on July 13 as he suspected the involvement of Madanlal. Mishralal Meghwal, the deceased’s father, told police that he believed more people were involved in killing his son.

Following the incident, the police wasted no time and swiftly initiated an investigation, leading to the prompt arrest of Madanlal. During the questioning process, Madanlal admitted to being romantically involved with Jogendra's wife and shockingly confessed to carrying out the murder. In a chilling revelation, he provided intricate details of the gruesome crime and how he executed it. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

