Jaipur, December 5: Over 11 per cent polling was recorded till 10 am in the fourth and last phase of the election for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Saturday. A State Election Commission spokesman said that 11.93 per cent votes were cast in the fourth phase till 10 am. Voting will continue till 5 pm

He said that in this phase, voting is being held for 908 members of 46 Panchayat Samitis of 21 districts and their respective Zila Parishad members. About 18,000 EVM machines are being used, while more than 36,000 security personnel have been deployed for smooth conduct of the elections, the spokesman said. Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2020: State Election Commission Cancels Polling For 4th Phase After Supreme Court Stay Order.

He said that in the fourth phase, 52.55 lakh people are eligible to vote and there are 7,346 polling stations. Counting of all four phases will be held on December 8 at all district headquarters, the spokesman said.