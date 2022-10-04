Jaipur, October 4: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old mentally-challenged woman in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said. The accused, a neighbour of the victim, raped her when she was alone at home, the police said.

Following a complaint by the victim's mother at Naugawa police station, the accused was arrested on Monday. He was presented before a local court on Tuesday and sent to police custody, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sarita Singh said. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

Singh said the teenager's medical examination had been conducted and the accused had confessed to his crime. As the victim is mentally challenged, her statement cannot be recorded, the officer added.