Bharatpur, June 6: In yet another shocking incident of crime against minors, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for a month in Bharatpur. The duo had recorded the act and threatened the minor girl and sexually assaulted her multiple times. The accused also made the victim to take contraceptive pills so that she does not get pregnant, alleged the victim's mother.

As per the report published in India Today, the accused, with the help of two women, contacted the minor and called her to a restaurant. The owner of the restaurant, Mahavir Saini, offered the minor girl a cold drink infused with sedatives. Saini along with his accomplice Tridev Saini sexually assaulted her. The accused further continued threaten the victim. Goa Shocker: 50-Year-Old Occultist Arrested for Raping Minor Girl, Victim’s Mother Booked for Collusion.

The victim's father filed a complaint, based on which the cops booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

