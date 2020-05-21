Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Shares 'Last Photo' With Her Father And Former Prime Minister

Priyanka Gandhi Shares Last Photo With Rajiv Gandhi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 21: On the occasion of the 29th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi shared the last photo which was shot with her father before his death. Taking to Twitter, she captioned the photo saying, "To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm. To nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it’s sorrows; these are the gifts of my father’s life." Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: 'Proud Son' Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage to His Father And Former Prime Minister, Describes Him as 'True Patriot'.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and he described Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary leader and hailed his contribution towards strengthening India as a Prime Minister. Sharing a picture of his father, Rahul said he is a proud son of a man who was a true patriot.

Here's is what Priyanka Gandhi tweeted:

To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; .. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pQpwFfTqIE — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2020

On May 21, twenty-nine years back, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during an election campaign in the year 1991. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. "On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi," PM Modi tweeted.