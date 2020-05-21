Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: 'Proud Son' Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage to His Father And Former Prime Minister, Describes Him as 'True Patriot'

Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 21: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi described Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary leader and hailed his contribution towards strengthening India as a Prime Minister. Sharing a picture of his father, Rahul said he is a proud son of a man who was a true patriot. Rajiv Gandhi 29th Death Anniversary: Photos of The Former Indian Prime Minister With His Family That One Will Cherish Forever.

"I am proud of being a son of a true patriot, liberal and philanthropic father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji has put the country on the path of progress. He took many necessary steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude (sic)," Rahul tweeted on Thursday. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 by a suicide bomber during an election campaign. Life and Times of India's Youngest Prime Minister and Facts About Him.

Rahul Gandhi Remembers His Father Rajiv Gandhi on His Death Anniversary:

एक सच्चे देशभक्त,उदार और परोपकारी पिता के पुत्र होने पर मुझे गर्व है।प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में राजीव जी ने देश को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर किया।अपनी दूरंदेशी से देश के सशक्तीकरण के लिए उन्होंने ज़रूरी कदम उठाए।आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मैं स्नेह और कृतज्ञता से उन्हें सादर नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/aDdKMf74wK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2020

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. "On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi," PM Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will distribute one-day wages to the underprivileged on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary.