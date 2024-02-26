Lucknow, February 26: All nine Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) legislators, on Monday, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his office at Lok Bhawan here. The legislators are said to have assured the chief minister that they would vote for the BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, polling for which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The MLAs set at rest speculation of a rift in the party over supporting the BJP candidates. Earlier, there were reports of the Samajwadi Party trying to garner support of three RLD MLAs, who were earlier in the SP and still have a good rapport with Akhilesh Yadav. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Fear of Cross Voting Looms Large Over BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

The absence of three RLD MLAs from the recent Ayodhya trip organised by the government for all MLAs to have ‘darshan’ of the Ram temple, added to such speculation. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases New List of Candidates for RS Polls, Party President JP Nadda to Contest from Gujarat; Check Complete List.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) met former minister Raja Bhaiyya on Tuesday to convince him to support the BJP candidates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).